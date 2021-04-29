Employees of the security forces of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan staged a firefight on the border between the countries. At the same time, the parties accused each other of escalating the conflict, reports on Thursday, April 29, Interfax…

The incident occurred at about 13:00 local time at the site of the Golovnoy water distribution point. The press center of the border troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan said that the Kyrgyz military were the first to open fire on the Tajik border guards, and explained that this happened during attempts to illegally seize the water distribution point by the Kyrgyz side in violation of previously reached agreements.

In turn, the deputy head of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, Marufkhan Tulaev, said that the shootout had begun because of the actions of the Tajik security officials: they were the first to start shooting, after which the Kyrgyz military had to return fire. In addition, as explained in the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, from the early morning the Tajik side began to fire from hunting rifles at the cars of Kyrgyz citizens passing in the area. Prior to that, the citizens of Tajikistan were also caught throwing stones at the Kyrgyz and their homes.

The Ministry of Health of the republic reported that during the conflict on the border, eight citizens of Kyrgyzstan have already suffered – all of them required hospitalization. It is known that at least one of the hospitalized was diagnosed with a gunshot wound, the nature of the injuries of other victims was not specified.

Tajikistan considers the area where the Golovnoy water distribution point is located as its territory. In Kyrgyzstan, it is viewed as controversial.

The length of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is 976 kilometers, but only 504 of them have been delimited and demarcated. The problem is aggravated by the presence of exclaves on the territory of the two countries. Conflicts over land, water, illegal border crossings and inter-ethnic divisions often arise in undefined sections of the border. During conflicts, stones are used, sometimes an incident develops into an armed confrontation.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.