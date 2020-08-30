In Minsk, security forces cordoned off the Independence Palace, the residence of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Video footage from the place posted Telegram-channel Mash.

The footage shows how riot policemen with shields surround the building.

Related materials Red and white are coming Who fought under the flag of the Belarusian opposition and why does he so annoy Lukashenka

A protest action “March of Peace and Independence” is taking place in Minsk today, August 30. It has already been reported about detentions in the area of ​​Independence Square and clashes between demonstrators and security forces near the KGB building.

In the morning, buses with riot policemen, covered military trucks for transporting personnel, and paddy wagons began to pull into the center of Minsk. In addition, water cannons and barrage equipment were seen in the area of ​​Independence Square.

Belarus has been protesting for three weeks already, the opposition is demanding to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the abuse of protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, mass arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists, began again in the country. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.