United States security agencies have briefed President-elect Joe Biden’s headquarters on preparations for the inauguration. This was reported on January 18 at website transitional government.

The meeting was held in the format of a video conference chaired by Biden’s future homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and headquarters adviser for the same area Lisa Monaco.

“The current operational position in Washington DC and in the country was reviewed. Officials from the NSS, Secret Service, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, National Counter-Terrorism Center, State Department, Treasury, Defense Department and other agencies briefed the participants on the current security situation and the pace of interagency coordination with government, local and industry partners. ” said in the text.

Biden’s inauguration will take place on Wednesday, January 20. The commander of the National Guard, Daniel Hawkanson, said that about 25,000 troops would be sent to Washington on this day to ensure security.

On January 11, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the American capital and sent federal aid to the Washington authorities to ensure security ahead of Biden’s inauguration. The regime will last until January 24.

In addition, 13 metro stations will be closed in downtown Washington during the week leading up to the inauguration.