A 38-year-old Russian who lit a cigarette from the Eternal Flame will be prosecuted, although the incident took place ten years ago. This was reported by Telegram-channel “Caution, news”.

According to reports, the account of a resident of the village of Rumyantsevo near Moscow on the VKontakte social network attracted the attention of security officials. On the man’s page, provocative memes and videos were found that interested law enforcement agencies.

In particular, in a video dated 2011, in which a Russian lights a cigarette from the Eternal Flame to the cheers of his friends, the police found signs of a crime under Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Rehabilitation of Nazism”). In their opinion, the video “contains psychological and linguistic signs of desecration in relation to the symbol of military glory.”