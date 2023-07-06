The policeman who shot the teenager in Nanterre, France, explained that he was forced to open fire because he feared for his life. This was reported by the newspaper on July 6 Le Parisien with reference to a copy of the interrogation of the detained law enforcement officer Florian M.

The policeman explained that on the morning of June 27, he stopped the Mercedes for an identity check. The driver at the same time began to include forward and reverse gear, trying to leave. However, the newspaper notes that these statements are not confirmed, although the video shows the young man shouting “get out of the way.”

The security officer said that he was sandwiched between the car and a low wall behind him, so he decided to pull the trigger. In addition, according to the man, his partner was in mortal danger – he leaned into the passenger compartment through the side glass and tried to turn off the ignition of the car.

An analysis of the recordings of the conversation showed that the phrase addressed to the teenager “you will get a bullet in the head” was uttered by a colleague of the shot policeman.

An autopsy showed that the teenager died from a single shot: a bullet pierced the windshield of the car and the young man’s wrist, hitting the chest.

Riots in France began in the suburbs of Paris after the morning of June 27, law enforcement officers shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager in Nanterre. The police said that the young man refused to comply with the requirements of law enforcement officers. The shooter is under investigation.

After the incident, mass protests swept the country. Izvestia correspondent Vitaly Chashchukhin showed the consequences of the riots: groups of looters are operating on the streets, robbing local shopping centers.

On July 4, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the peak of unrest in the country had passed. At the same time, the head of the French Interior Ministry, Gerald Darmanin, at a hearing in the Senate on July 5, announced the end of the unrest throughout the country, the situation has stabilized.

It is known that during the six days of unrest in France, law enforcement officers detained 3,625 people, including 1,124 minors.