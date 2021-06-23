Security of supply VTV: Security of supply was well secured in Finland during the corona pandemic

Public finances The Finnish Audit Office VTV believes that Finland has so far been very successful in securing security of supply during the corona pandemic.

Thanks to the Security of Supply Fund, the Security of Supply Center (IGC) was able to react quickly to the crisis and, among other things, secure shipping so that freight traffic to Finland continued almost normally.

VTV’s inspection extended from March last year to May this year. Praise is given in the assessment for ensuring the health safety of staff. The infections did not cause significant disruptions to, for example, healthcare.

VTV’s performance audit manager Teemu Kalijärvi notes that pandemic management measures had not been prepared very concretely.

“The large sales of protective foods and the long duration of the crisis could not have been foreseen in advance,” Kalijärvi says in a press release.