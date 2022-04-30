Security of supply There are 300 crisis-proof shops coming to Finland, whose freezers will not melt even if a cyber attack cuts off the electricity: “It was visible to customers that the lights flashed once”

The purpose of a reliable store network would be to have a maximum distance of 50 kilometers to the nearest operating store in cities and 150 kilometers in rural areas. This is a joint venture for grocery stores.

If Would come to Finland a major power outage would cripple much of society’s electricity-dependent activities.

For example, in the case of grocery stores, a long and widespread power outage would, at worst, largely halt the operation of the stores. Also, cash alone would not be long enough to replace card payments.

At S-Market Konala, however, the customer would hardly even notice the power outage. It is taken care of by a spare power plant resting in a separate container on the adjacent plot.

If there is a power failure in the area, the backup power will turn on automatically. “The delay is in the order of about 10 seconds. In 2019, a readiness exercise was conducted in the store, where the reliability of the machine was tested. ”

“For customers, it was visible so that the lights flashed once the system was turned on,” the market manager Pekka Koponen says.

The power of the machine is 640 kilowatts. About 30 percent is enough to guarantee the operation of the store, the associated gas station and the ATM.

“All systems work normally,” says Koponen.

In Konala The test was part of a joint grocery supply preparedness development project between companies and the authorities, in which three central stores, the S Group, Kesko and Lidl, participated, says the Emergency Response Manager of the Finnish Grocery Trade Association Lauri Kulonen.

The chains equipped a total of ten stores with external backup power connections and procured a total of four portable backup power plants for them.

“Experiments in these stores showed that the stores are able to operate under certain conditions even during a power outage that lasts for days,” says Kulonen.

“People bought products in the normal way, even though the store was backed up. Some stores also used their normal ancillary functions, such as frying points, ATMs and a fuel distribution station. ”

Similar systems are now being designed elsewhere. Together with the Huoltovarmuuskeskus, the grocery trade industry is planning a so-called reliable store network, which would include a total of about 300 stores. He was told about the preparations for the deals earlier News Finn.

All stores in the network would be equipped with back-up power connections. Fixed back-up power plants would be procured for about 20 stores and sixty portable back-up power plants, says the Grocery Emergency Preparedness Ombudsman Satu Hulkkonen From the Security Center.

“Not all stores would need fixed machines, but they could transfer backup power from one store to another in the event of a disruption,” says Hulkkonen.

For example, the Konala backup power plant is such a portable machine.

The size and location of the store network has been estimated using location information. If households traded every four days, 300 stores would definitely be the minimum, ”says Kulonen.

The location of the population has also been taken into account in the calculation: in southern Finland, the length of a shopping trip was limited to 50 kilometers and in sparsely populated Finland to 150 kilometers.

In large cities, the stores would be closer to each other, in proportion to the population.

The electricity generated by the backup power plant was also sufficient to maintain the operation of the fuel point and the ATM.

Stores to prepare for various threats. One of them is a cyber attack. In the world, a cyber attack has been proven to cause a major power outage at least once.

In 2015, in western Ukraine, half of the residents of the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, with a population of 1.4 million, were left without electricity during Christmas. For the first time, security researchers were able to demonstrate a direct link between the actual power outage and the operation of the malware that has infiltrated the information systems.

The scenario is quite unlikely, Hulkkonen estimates, but extensive power outages are also possible as extreme weather events increase with climate change.

For example, in 2011, the Tapani Storm on Tapanin Day and the subsequent storm in Hannu, which exported electricity from about 600,000 households. Some households were without electricity for almost two weeks.

According to Kulonen, the preparedness of grocery companies for various disruptions is generally quite good.

For example, telecommunication and payment systems are widely equipped with so-called UPS systems. With the help of batteries, for example, cash registers operate for a short time even after a power failure.

“Preparing for different types of disruptions in stores also goes hand in hand with general security of supply,” Kulonen reminds.

In the summer of 2021, a power outage due to a transformer fault caused extensive financial losses at Prisma in Joensuu, when all frozen food, dairy products, meat and products at the service counter had to be emptied from shelves and replaced with new products.

Backup power connections and equipment, with all its costs, costs a few million euros. According to Hulkkonen, the state’s participation in their costs is being investigated.

The project is currently preparing the definition of equipment procurement models, tendering and the scope of the network. According to Hulkkonen, the reliable store network is expected to be fully operational by 2027 at the latest.

