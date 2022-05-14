Saturday, May 14, 2022
Security of supply News Finn: The number of seasonal workers is less than a third

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2022
in World Europe
The number of seasonal work permits issued to Ukrainians has halved since last year.

Seasonal workers about a third of the number will be exhausted this summer, says Uutissuomalainen. This is due to the fact that the number of seasonal workers in Ukraine seems to be clearly lower than before.

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, the number of seasonal work permits issued to Ukrainians has halved compared to last year.

An agricultural adviser from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry will be available for the coming harvest season Kirsi Heinosen it is estimated that a maximum of 10,000 Ukrainian seasonal workers would be needed, compared to about 16,000 seasonal workers.

Last year, the Finnish Immigration Service issued the majority of seasonal work permits, or more than 15,000 work permits, to Ukrainians.

Heinonen’s estimate from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is that not all berry farms have received enough labor.

Executive Director of the Association of Fruit and Berry Growers Miika Ilomäki in turn, believes that the harvest season will be overcome.

According to Ilomäki, the cultivated area may decrease in some of the farms, but she does not believe that the production of the farms will be significantly normal.

