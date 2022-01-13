Security of supply Can omikron collapse society’s security of supply – HS asked about rescue, trade and public transport

“Nothing can be done about our operations,” says Vesa Halonen, Helsinki’s rescue director.

12.1. 2:00 | Updated 13:50

Medical care carrying capacity has been a concern throughout the corona pandemic. The fragile omicron transformation of the coronavirus is now causing so many absenteeism that many other sectors will have to consider how to rotate if absenteeism increases further.

HS asked how the adequacy of the workforce and the continuity of operations will be secured in the rescue, trade and public transport sectors.

Rescue operations

In the rescue operation labor adequacy is hampered not only by absences due to illness and exposure, but also by restrictions on the return of those affected to work.

Previously, according to the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, rescuers returning to work after suffering from coronary heart disease are not allowed to do smoke diving for four weeks or water diving for six weeks.

January 11 The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health amended its guidelines so that, for example, in mild coronary viral infections, the occupational health service can assess the rescuer’s suitability for smoke diving two weeks after the symptoms have ended.

At present, for example, more than ten percent of the Helsinki Rescue Department’s operational staff is out of readiness.

“This is our biggest concern and challenge right now. That we have enough qualified staff to do the job, ”says the rescue director Vesa Halonen From the Helsinki Rescue Department.

According to him, so far critical functions have been taken care of. According to Halonen, the pain limit is around 20 per cent: then changes in operating methods should begin.

“What kind of shift arrangements would best ensure the access of rescued persons and also the occupational safety of rescuers. This is the kind of thing that a very small group cannot do safely, ”says Halonen.

“Nothing can be done about our activities.”

In Helsinki, for example, the starting limit for smoke diving will be considered. According to national guidelines, smoke diving can be started by two people eligible for smoke diving, but in Helsinki the standard has been maintained at three.

Smokers must be placed in fire stations in such a way that they are prepared for the tasks everywhere.

The omicron transformation causes many mild illnesses. The rescue director hopes that in the new corona situation, the ability of rescuers returning to work could be assessed on a case-by-case basis, allowing some to return to their normal jobs more quickly.

According to him, plans and preparations are constantly being made in the rescue operation so that critical functions can be secured even when the omicron transformation is spread.

“The assumption is that we will go quite a long way to that [työvoimapula] visible to the citizen. ”

Public transport

Omicron conversion has caused a lot of absenteeism for public transport workers, especially in the metropolitan area, where bus services have had to be canceled. As the corona situation deteriorates, there may be more pruning shifts.

“There is no vast human resource that could make up for the worsening disease situation,” says the CEO of the Finnish Bus and Coach Association. Mika Mäkelä.

Mäkelä does not have information on how much labor is currently out of work due to the coronavirus.

The shortage of labor has caused cancellations mainly in local transport. Long-haul flights have not been hit by the omicron transformation, as long-distance bus services have been cut short during the corona epidemic. At present, long-haul flights have been handled. According to Mäkelä, substitutes are also easier to find for long-distance illness cases, as long-distance drivers are now laid off or laid off.

According to Mäkelä, the labor shortage in public transport is also expected to be alleviated by the exemption provision being prepared by the Ministry of Transport and Communications concerning compliance with drivers’ working and rest periods. The same derogation was in place in the spring of 2020.

Absences for train staff have also increased in all units. So far, VR has been able to handle train traffic and Tampere tram traffic normally.

“There is nothing dramatic at the moment, but we have to fight this every day,” says VR’s Director of Passenger Traffic. Topi Simola.

“I don’t see any big collapse of the system. At worst, it would mean canceling some shifts, but there is no indication that the situation will remain out of control. ”

Goods are delivered from Inex Partners’ logistics center in Sipoo to S-markets and Prisms in Finland. Currently, large numbers of FFP2-level masks, for example, leave the country.

Bargain

On the market the industry has been spared more easily than many other industries. Head of the K-Citymarket chain Ari Sääksmäki according to the infection situation is currently stable and the functions are working normally.

If there were a lot of staff absences, less important functions in the shops would be cut down and reduced. For example, the opening hours of shop cafés and service points, such as meat and fish counters, would be limited or completely closed. Labor shortages could also be reflected in delays in shelving goods or at the frying point.

If there were any problems in the food industry or on the transport or storage side, it would probably be the first to appear in fresh products with short sales times and replenished in stores on a daily basis.

“The situation that the store would have to close completely is seen as a rather distant solution in this situation,” Sääksmäki says.

The S Group, which operates in both the retail and restaurant sectors, has relocated labor from its restaurants, which are now subject to extensive restrictions. In sparsely populated areas, replacement labor may not be available nearby.

“There, wider chains of infection and exposures can show up quickly. They are isolated, but relevant in that area. Suddenly, however, even the most remote units can be staffed, ”says SOK’s Head of Risk Management. Mikko Koskinen.

According to him, consumers do not have to worry about not having enough goods in stores, although there may be delays in shelving from time to time.

“Even if an individual store had to do something more radical in terms of opening hours, there is a store in the area that serves. In Finland, the store network is dense. I do not see that the availability of food would be endangered in Finnish conditions,” says Sääksmäki of K-Citymarkets.

Correction 13.1. at 1:40 p.m .: Information added to the text that on January 11, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health amended its guidelines so that, for example, in mild coronavirus infections, the occupational health service can assess the rescuer’s suitability for smoke diving two weeks after the symptoms have ended.