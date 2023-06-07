Security of maintenance | The state hoped that Fortum would develop its operations in a less risky direction as early as 2021

The National Audit Office hopes for clearer communication from the companies to the owners about actions that may endanger strategic interests.

State owner already expected clear measures from Fortum in the beginning of 2021, with which the company would develop its business in a less risky direction, according to the release of the State Audit Office (VTV).

“A year later, it was stated a little more directly that the owner expects the company to reduce its business risk. In the report published later in 2022, it was stated that the ownership management expected actions that safeguarded the strategic interest, i.e. that the adequacy of electricity production would be safeguarded under all conditions,” says VTV’s performance audit advisor Vesa Koivunen in the bulletin.

VTV is the supreme national audit authority operating in connection with the parliament, which inspects the state’s finances and asset management, and supervises party and election funding.

VTV inspects the ownership bias of companies of strategic interest to the state. Companies of strategic interest mean companies whose operations are critical to the operation of society as a whole. These include, for example, state companies that provide national defense, security of supply and basic services.

The company’s boards include an official representative of the ownership steering department. The owner manager does not participate in the risk management process, but has a discussion with the company about the risks and assesses the risk level.

The key principles of the ownership policy are defined in the government program, but more precise guidelines and operating methods for ownership guidance are outlined in the State Council’s decision in principle.

“It should be recorded in the principle decision that strategic interests must not be jeopardized by, for example, share sales, acquisitions or restructuring. In addition, it would be good to record in the document in which situations the owner must be notified that such measures are being taken. These would clarify when the company, the ownership management department and the ministry must jointly assess the effects on the strategic interest,” Koivunen states in the press release.