Security of maintenance | The continuation of the cold winter may force the government to use reserve stocks

In Finland, the use of peat backup stocks was quietly tested.

Service reliability center (HVK) has quietly tested the use of peat reserve stocks. During the test organized in December, fuel peat was driven from emergency storages and open air to selected heating plants for two days.

HVK has held reserve storage exercises for other fuels before, but this was the first time for peat.

According to HVK, the testing went as planned, but the details still have to be refined.

“The exercise resulted in discoveries about what should be done and what should not be done,” sums up the senior preparedness expert Petri Nieminen from HVK.

Based on the testing, in the future, more attention must be paid to the uniformity of fuel peat, notifications to environmental authorities, dialogue with district heating companies and backup arrangements for transportation.

Nieminen according to the fact that last winter was saved from the point of view of energy supply by the fact that the winter was warm. Now the situation is different.

“In November, there was permanent snow all the way to southern Finland, and since then the temperatures haven't exactly been on the positive side,” he reminds.

“If you ever run out of fuel somewhere, it will run out in a winter like this. If at the end of February or March, towards the end of the heating season, there is still a strong need for heat, when the fuel stocks are sucked empty, then there may even be a need to use the state's reserve stocks.”

Nieminen says that in such a winter of heavy consumption, everyone's stocks are low at the end of the heating season.

“Then it's good to be prepared for this type of use as well.”

HVC did not inform in advance about the testing of peat reserve stocks. From the exercise organized in December was told not until Friday.

According to Nieminen, one does not want to publicize the exercises concerning the state's reserve stocks. Now the matter was reported after the fact, because HVK wanted the information to spread as widely as possible to the knowledge of various district heat producers.

“We have warehouses scattered all over Finland. I can't say quantities, nor how much and in how many bogs – but quite a lot depending on where the peat is used,” he says.

“It is known that critical infrastructure is of interest to the other side, and energy is one of the most interesting. That's also partly the reason why we haven't been drumming terribly either. A compromise has been made here.”

Peat production has decreased sharply in Finland in recent years.

HVK founded The first backup stocks of peat in the history of Finland will not be available until the second summer. The root cause of the establishment of the warehouses was Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The government's ministerial working group outlined the emergency storage of fuel peat already about two months after the Russian attack. By storing fuel peat, we wanted to prepare for a situation where the import of Russian wood chips ends.

The government's fear was that there would no longer be enough fuel for thermal power plants in the cold, freezing winters.

Fuel peat the purpose of the emergency storage was to prepare for the winters of 2022–2023 and 2023–2024. For this purpose, peat reserves were increased last summer and the summer before.

Agreements have now been made with the peat producers for the backup storage of peat until the middle of 2028.

“It doesn't mean that we see that the use of fuel peat is over, but we have to set some limit. By that time, we will consider whether it is necessary for us to keep state reserve stocks and whether it is even possible,” says Nieminen.

The goal is to store extra energy peat about 30 percent more than the estimated need for peat for the heating season.

The Government decides on the introduction of safety stocks. The use of storage facilities requires a serious disruption in the availability of fuel. The companies themselves are primarily responsible for the adequacy of heat production.

Nummijärvi peat bog and peat seam in Kauhajoki Lamminmaa in 2021.

Russian the war of aggression against Ukraine has caused at least a momentary increase in the value of peat as an energy source that strengthens security of supply. For this reason, HVK has been the biggest buyer of peat in Finland in the last two years.

“It's a serious sign that peat is no longer very important,” says Nieminen.

A few months before Russia's attack on Ukraine, the importance of peat for security of supply was considered to have decreased almost non-existent. The reason was a steeper than predicted and even described as uncontrollable decrease in peat use in a few years, which was reflected in peat production.

Peat has been the only domestic solid fuel that has been able to be stored in significant quantities for two or three years.

With the help of peat, it has been possible to ensure the operation of electrical and heating plants running on wood chips when wood chips are not available, for example, due to forest industry stoppages or weather conditions.