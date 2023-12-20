Security of maintenance | One of the EU's largest security warehouses will be established in Finland

Finland has received additional funding from the EU Commission for the construction of new common EU safety warehouses.

The backup stocks contain material needed in cbrn crises, such as medicines and medical supplies.

Cbrn comes from the words chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear, i.e. the supplies in question are related to chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear threats. Such threatening situations include, for example, chemical or nuclear power plant accidents, terrorist attacks or cross-border infectious disease epidemics.

The Commission has already granted Finland EUR 242 million for the creation of the EU's largest cbrn supplies storage system for the years 2023–2026.

An additional 62.9 million euros have now been received for the project, so the total EU funding rises to 305 million euros.

The Ministry of the Interior has previously described the storage project as very significant.

Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (Kok.) and Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (P.S.) talked about the new emergency storage on Wednesday.

In use by the EU there are so-called Resc EU capabilities, i.e. in practice the EU's own emergency stocks. They offer additional support to different countries when their own national capabilities are not sufficient in an emergency.

Through the EU system, preparations are made especially for situations with a low probability of occurrence but which may have very serious effects.

The EU Commission decides on the use of EU stocks. Requests for assistance in deploying warehouses are coordinated by the emergency aid alert and coordination center in Brussels. For example, 17 countries received help through Resc EU last year.

The stored material must be able to be sent to the major accident or crisis area within 12 hours of accepting the aid offer. The first batches to be stored in Finland are planned to be on alert in 2024.

of the EU cbrn warehouses have started to be created in Finland this year. Similar warehouses are also established in Poland, France and Croatia, but they are smaller than the ones in Finland.

Several authorities are involved in the project coordinated by the Ministry of the Interior.

Huoltovarmuuskeskus is responsible for the procurement of personal protective equipment, measuring equipment and support equipment, as well as storage, maintenance and recycling.

The Radiation Safety Center assists in the acquisition and maintenance of radiation measuring devices. In addition, the Department of Health and Welfare is responsible for the procurement and storage of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and antibodies. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health produces instruction and training material.

According to the Security of Supply Center, the warehouses to be established consist of modules that are dispersed in several warehouses around the country. Their location is not disclosed for security reasons.

Ministry of the Interior told last month, that Finland intends to train 60 experts as trainers of equipment and material used in CBRN threat situations. The experts are trained first and in the following year.

The main task of the Finnish experts being trained will be to familiarize the rescue and healthcare personnel of the country that has requested help through the EU rescue service mechanism in using the material sent from Finland.

In practice, it is, for example, that rescuers and paramedics know how to put on the personal protective equipment delivered from Finnish warehouses correctly.

The testing of devices that measure radioactive radiation and biological agents, i.e. active substances, performed with rapid tests must also be practiced.

The Finnish experts are said to be mostly employed or employed healthcare professionals, but the group also includes personnel from the police, Customs, Border Guard and the Defense Forces.

The EU has there are various Resc EU reserves around Europe.

In case of forest fire situations, the warehouses have, among other things, extinguishing equipment such as airplanes and helicopters. The EU also has, for example, thousands of generators of different sizes in stock.

In addition, there are medical stocks in several countries in case of health crises.

The expansion of the EU's reserve stocks is not due to the war in Ukraine, but is a longer-term project. So far, however, the largest grants from the EU's warehouses have been related to the war in Ukraine.

Large quantities of generators, protective and accommodation equipment and medical equipment have been sent to Ukraine.