Security of maintenance | MTV: Uncertain movement detected near energy plants

“Undoubtedly, this is an activity led from somewhere,” says Jukka Leskelä, CEO of Energy Industries.

According to Leskelä, the companies in the industry have stepped up their preparations for tight jobs since last year’s energy crisis. Before the Balticconnector pipe was broken, the Finnish Service Security Center had already asked the companies in the energy sector to be prepared for possible leaks.

“Let’s go through it to see if the physical protections are such that you can’t go into such spaces where guests aren’t allowed. We will follow up if these objects are photographed and reported to the authorities”, Leskelä described the precautions.

Observations has been done, for example, from drone photography near the energy infrastructure. The energy companies have reported them to the authorities, Leskelä said.

“The security authorities have urged the companies to follow these. Yes, it shows that without anything else this is an activity derived from something.”

Balticconnectorbreaking a pipeline is seen as a very serious matter in the energy sector, Leskelä said.

“Yes, it’s a really serious matter when the EU’s critical infrastructure in Finland and Estonia is hit like this. Now we know who did it. We don’t know yet whether it was done on commission or on purpose, but yes, it is a very serious matter.”

However, no disruptions to the gas market are expected, as the provision is at a good level.