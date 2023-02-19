Sunday, February 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Security of maintenance | Finland and Sweden are planning a joint backup storage

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Security of maintenance | Finland and Sweden are planning a joint backup storage

The matter will be investigated by the end of the year.

Finland and Sweden may supplement their national security of supply with joint storages in the future. According to the Security of Supply Center, shared warehouses could be located in both Finland and Sweden.

The matter will be investigated by the end of the year. According to the Security of Supply Center, it is necessary to find out if there are legal obstacles to the project, and what would be appropriate to store together.

Shared storage has been considered for a long time, and the final initiative for the project came from Finland. The starting point is the benefit of both countries. Finland’s advantage would be that critical material would be distributed geographically.

#Security #maintenance #Finland #Sweden #planning #joint #backup #storage

See also  Yemen | Saudi coalition denies air strike on Yemeni prison
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Science and Technology – What is known about the balloon and the flying objects shot down by the United States?

Science and Technology - What is known about the balloon and the flying objects shot down by the United States?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result