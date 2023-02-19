Security of maintenance | Finland and Sweden are planning a joint backup storage

The matter will be investigated by the end of the year.

Finland and Sweden may supplement their national security of supply with joint storages in the future. According to the Security of Supply Center, shared warehouses could be located in both Finland and Sweden.

The matter will be investigated by the end of the year. According to the Security of Supply Center, it is necessary to find out if there are legal obstacles to the project, and what would be appropriate to store together.

Shared storage has been considered for a long time, and the final initiative for the project came from Finland. The starting point is the benefit of both countries. Finland’s advantage would be that critical material would be distributed geographically.