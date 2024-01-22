These were the elections of the economically insecure last November. They were the dominant factor in the election results. And it is not up to the House of Representatives or a new cabinet, but to local government, the municipalities, to turn that tide of uncertainty. With this message, chairman Sharon Dijksma of the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG), mayor of Utrecht in daily life, wants to upset the negotiators for a new cabinet. Because the political establishment in The Hague was unable to do anything about that uncertainty and had no answer to it.

“That is now the message to the forming parties. If social security is of paramount importance to them, then we are a partner, an important link. We can organize that, they cannot,” says PvdA member Dijksma at the VNG headquarters in The Hague.

Municipalities are the first to act, according to Dijksma. Over the past ten years, municipalities have taken over all kinds of national tasks. From youth care to debt assistance. From care for the disabled to job placement from social assistance. From domestic help for the disabled to integration courses. That hurt financially, because there was not enough money to carry out those tasks.

Dijksma: “Security of life as a promise is at stake. That is why there must be a strategic agenda with measures for the next ten years. An agenda that everyone must agree on. Not only the forming parties, but also the opposition. There must be a broadly supported pact.”

Shouldn't the first question be why it is political? establishment has not been able to provide that answer in recent years?

“That is a given. But restoring confidence in the government starts with local government. Not only has there been a lot of powerlessness in recent years, there have also been developments that no one had anticipated. The war in Ukraine, for example. And the rising energy prices afterwards. None of this could have been predicted, but it did have an impact on how people experience social security. Now there is international unrest again with consequences for our country. We are not an island in Europe, and the influx of refugees, for example, also puts a lot of pressure on municipalities. There is simply a lot going on and this has not escaped the notice of the residents, who are becoming insecure about it.”

You advocate a political pact with a new cabinet to turn this tide. The parties that are now forming had social security high on their lists in their campaigns. Then agreements between VNG and 'The Hague' should be easy to make.

“We have to relate to the key players who are being formed. And luckily they are not unknown to me. I know Pieter Omtzigt from the east of the country. Caroline van der Plas, as a journalist, from the time I was at the Ministry of Agriculture. The first discussions with the key players at the negotiating table have already taken place and they were positive. The VVD now also says that the problems of ordinary people should be given more attention. Social security is a fundamental right. And if you do not dare to take a step forward together, then you are ignoring what happened on November 22. Then election promises are violated.”

What needs to be arranged at the formation table?

“Simpler legislation, whether it concerns income support, debt assistance or the participation law. Arrange that there are sufficient resources to increase the outflow from social assistance. Also ensure that the government speaks clearly when it comes to matters to which citizens are entitled. People now need at least a college education to apply for a facility. Stop the witch hunt against your own residents. And as a government, operate on the basis of trust again. No longer out of distrust. That has happened too much in recent decades.”

The question from The Hague will be what municipalities themselves then supply. Does everything run so smoothly locally?

“In any case, we have much more insight into the problems at hand. All those decentralizations were also a blessing, in the sense that we know what is going on. That people never have just one problem, but always many. That income is a problem and work, debts or children in special education play a role. That means an integrated approach is needed and municipalities do not always deliver that, because we also have our own channels and bureaucracy.

“But in terms of content, we are close to the people. I also experienced that myself after my years in The Hague. First as an alderman in Amsterdam and now as mayor of Utrecht. I also know how diverse our municipal country is and that the same rules do not have to apply everywhere. Give each other space to do this, as long as the results are achieved. Amsterdam and Utrecht each have their own social policy.”

Does 'The Hague' know what is going on locally? Did you get a different impression of it after your departure from the Binnenhof?

“My image of reality in The Hague has since changed, it has certainly become rawer. As mayor in a city like Utrecht, I go everywhere, no one closes their door to me, the mayoralty is one of the few administrative positions that people still have a feeling for. That's why people tell me things that they don't tell everyone else. The urgency I now feel about it has become much greater than when I was in The Hague. Also because the differences in future prospects have become so much greater for many people.

“I am mayor of a prosperous city, with the most highly educated population in the Netherlands. But Utrecht is also a city where eight thousand children grow up in poverty. That is eight thousand who go to school without breakfast, do not participate in sports activities and live on the street much of the time. Corona has further accentuated these differences, and since then the poverty trap in the city has only increased.”

A new, right-wing cabinet will mainly make significant cuts, while municipalities are also mainly concerned with eliminating financial deficits. How will this social pact that you advocate actually be paid for?

“Municipalities now indeed have little financial scope. Cuts must already be made in the local social system. The increase in the number of problem young people in youth care is already leading to a lack of places and a shift in resources, to prevent the system from exploding with the young people you are still helping. Municipalities are now heading for a gaping hole of 3 billion euros in 2026 (as a result of cuts to the municipal fund, ed.). If that happens, we will be paralyzed. Then even more damage is done to the image of a reliable government. So that gap must be closed, otherwise there will be a huge problem.”

How? With strikes or handing back tasks, which municipalities have previously threatened?

“There is indeed discussion in municipal land about handing tasks back to the government. That emotion is definitely there. I am not anticipating that, we first agreed last December that we would try to reach an agreement with a new cabinet. But there may indeed come a time when a number of municipalities count their nodes and make their own political assessment. This will be different in every municipality, but our message now to the forming parties is a clear one: if they attach great importance to social security, we are the most important link. We can organize that. What we are doing now is an outstretched hand.”

Municipalities 80 percent fear a budget deficit in '26-'27

More than 80 percent of municipalities expect to have a budget deficit in 2026 and 2027, the VNG reported on Friday. The shortages are a direct result of government cuts to the municipal fund, which accounts for 70 percent of municipal revenues. Municipalities bent over backwards to submit (the mandatory) balanced multi-year budgets. The VNG asked municipalities not to comply with this obligation, so that it would become clear what exactly the extent of the financial problems in municipalities is. The VNG calls it “an exceptional advice”, but “it is an exceptional situation in which municipalities find themselves”. Since 2015, the government has transferred all kinds of complex and expensive tasks to municipalities. Subsequently, cuts were made to these government tasks, causing virtually all municipalities to become financially stranded. In practice, the shortage means that the government is much less able to tackle complex problems, such as youth care, but also that public facilities such as libraries, swimming pools and theaters must be cut back. Municipalities are also reluctant to make large investments, as they cannot properly estimate whether they will have the necessary financial cover in the coming years.