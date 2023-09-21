This Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr.’s account on the social networkformerly known as Twitter, was the subject of a security compromise, revealing a hacking incident that gained notoriety after the publication of a series of disturbing messages, which were deleted shortly after their disclosure.

Elon Musk’s social network, now X, is in the crosshairs of all users after this accident, since it has become evident how easily their security systems can be violated. The account of Donald Trump’s son has put the SpaceX businessman in trouble.

One of the fake messages shared by the attackers on the account of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son announced:

I am sad to announce that my father, Donald Trump, has passed away. “I will run for president in 2024.”

These messages also contained insults and threats. Donald Trump Jr.who has an audience of 10.4 million followers on platform X, was the victim of this incident.

Trump family warned about the hacking in X

Andrew Surabian, The family representative quickly warned about the hacking and clarified that the information shared was completely false. Several media outlets captured images of the messages before they were deleted.

This episode of hacking of a prominent user highlights concerns around security on the X platform, which was acquired by tycoon Elon Musk the previous year. Despite a series of mass layoffs affecting approximately 80% of his workforce, Musk continues to have substantial control on key issues through his influence on Linda Yaccarino.

In addition to these massive layoffs that affected around 6,000 employees, several security and privacy managers left the company after its acquisition by Musk.

The United States Department of Justice has launched an investigation to determine whether these layoffs contravene an order issued to the company in 2011 by the Federal Trade Commission regarding its security and privacy practices.

Platform risk privacy and data security, according to Axios reports.

Twitter and Elon Musk faced million-dollar fines to protect user privacy

It is important to note that last year, Twitter was fined $150 million and required to implement measures to protect the privacy of its users. after it was determined to have violated this order by collecting personal data purportedly for security reasons and providing it to advertisers without notifying affected users.

This hacking incident on Platform X is not the first high-profile one; In 2020, when it was still called Twitter, the accounts of notable figures such as former President Barack Obama, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Elon Musk himself were briefly impersonated with the aim of promoting a scam related to Bitcoin.