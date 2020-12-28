Security Much of the hacking is done by criminal groups – Cybercrime is not a little fuss in the basement, says the expert

A great many hacks could be prevented with two-step authentication and strong passwords.

Cyber ​​Security Center security expert Helinä Turunen tells BTI that, in general, a large proportion of hacking and fishing are committed by criminal groups. Crimes are committed by those who have the time and afford to do so.

“It’s important to keep in mind that cybercrime isn’t just any petty quarrel that the hooded-type guy in the basement just engages in in his own time, but there are cybercriminals who have the time and afford to run extremely good campaigns,” he says.

There have been a total of almost 16,000 security incidents reported to the Cyber ​​Security Center this year. The figure includes all data breaches, vulnerabilities and data phishing incidents.

According to Turunen, there were about 1,400 hacking cases out of all this year. Of all hacking cases, approximately 450 were Office 365 e-mail hacks.

On Monday it was reported that the parliament was subjected to a cyber attack in the autumn. Turunen does not take a position on the case of Parliament, but he says on a general level that e-mail burglaries and fishing companies target all kinds of organizations.

During the Korona era, people have moved to telecommuting and ordered more stuff online. According to Turunen, it is difficult to assess how Korona has affected data breaches and data phishing, but according to him, one trend this year has been packet-themed fishing messages.

They have attempted to obtain bank IDs, credit card information via email or text message, or in some cases attempted to install malware on their phones.

“Clearly, the trend of cybercrime is also following its time,” he says.

Turunen says that hacking and phishing will at least not decrease. According to him, every person and organization should understand that their own user accounts must be secured and the level of security in the organization must be ensured.

“Security must be just as important as physical security in the future,” he says.

Turunen says that everyone could make a New Year’s promise that every user account on the network would have a two-step authentication and strong passwords.

“Then it would be possible to prevent a lot of all cases,” says Turunen.