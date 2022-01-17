Security More military aircraft from different countries began to fly in the Baltic Sea than usual when Russian warships arrived in the area

Due to the intensified international situation, at least the NATO country Denmark has promised more equipment for the control of the Baltic Sea from the Baltics.

Military there has been more activity in the Baltic Sea than usual in recent days. The pace continued on Monday, when at least three of the warships sighted in the Baltic Sea were about to leave.

Military aircraft from several countries have been following them. For example, the U.S. Navy’s surveillance aircraft P-8 was observed In the Baltic Sea, both on Sunday and Monday, when a naval surveillance aircraft monitored the movements of Russian warships. In addition, at least the Swedish reconnaissance planes were moving hard in the Baltic Sea, but that is no different.

Its instead, the plane of at least one Russian cargo airline made a special hook. The plane, which normally flies between Moscow and Germany over Belarus and Poland, departed north of Moscow, hooked west at Kostomuksha and Suomussalmi, flying through Finland to the Baltic Sea, next to Gotland in Sweden and beveling Poland into Germany.

The flight attracted attention because its flight route was anomalous. In addition, the route passed close to Gotland about a day after Sweden had deployed troops to Gotland.

There is a no-fly zone over southern Gotland. It was announced on Friday and is valid depending on the source either 24. or January 28 until. The Russian cargo plane did not violate this flight ban, but due to the intensified situation, special attention was paid to the cargo plane.

A single observation does not necessarily mean anything, and there may also have been a justified change of route or even an error in the public Flightradar24 service following the air traffic. For example, a Swedish blogger writes about it Jägarchefen.

Weekend has been special for Sweden. Rapid Reaction Forces were transported According to Expressen To the island of Gotland by so-called strategic airlift. They are made with huge C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft. The planes became known to the general public in August as they were used in the evacuation operation in Kabul.

Since 2008, both Finland and Sweden have been involved in a joint transport project with ten NATO countries. The name of the project is Strategic Airlift Capability or SAC. Defense Forces according to the website The SAC produces a total of 3,165 flight hours per year for its member countries, each of which is allowed to fly a certain number of hours. Finland’s share is one hundred flight hours a year.

The United States has also used its own C-17 transport plane over the weekend in the Baltic Sea. It made a special trip from Vilnius, Lithuania, to Helsinki, before continuing from Helsinki to Kiev. There is no public information about the plane’s cargo, and the route of the plane has not been commented on.

Baltic Sea All countries in the region carry out air surveillance, but NATO is responsible for air surveillance in the Baltic countries. Due to the tightened international situation, at least the NATO country Denmark has promised more equipment for control. Denmark according to the Ministry of Defense controls are intensified in the air with four fighters and at sea with one frigate. These Danish additions to the already promised equipment will start monitoring in March at the Šiauliai base in Lithuania.

The Baltic Sea is not necessarily threatened in any way. For the time being, the findings on aviation operations are also isolated and fragmented, as the main focus is on operations in Russia and the regions of Ukraine.

Chief of Operations of the Swedish Defense Forces Michael Claesson said For Swedish televisionthat Sweden is facing “some kind of low-intensity threat”.

Low intensity means that traditional war criteria are not met, but the threat can be multifaceted and last a long time.