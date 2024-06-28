Security | More information about water supply break-ins: HSY’s renovation site was broken into last week

Safety|According to Security Director Veli-Pekka Vuorilehto, the news about burglaries does not cause major measures at HSY.

Helsinki The renovation site of the regional environmental services (HSY) water supply in Vantaa was broken into last week. The burglary was not aimed at the renovation site itself, but at the construction site booths and equipment.

In addition, a parked water supply vehicle had been broken into in the area, and tools had been taken from it.

HSY’s security director Veli-Pekka Vuorilehton according to the matter, a criminal report has been filed with the police and the investigation is ongoing. Vuorilehto did not want to identify the target in more detail.

Water supply facilities have been the targets of burglaries in recent weeks in Finland.

On Friday Ilta-Sanomat reportsthat there have been two attempts to break into the water tower in Sipoo in June.

Turku Sanomat reported on Thursday that according to the Southern Finland Emergency Response Center, two water treatment plants located in its area were broken into last week. There was a break-in in Tampere at the turn of May–June to the water tower and in mid-June to the pressure booster.

It is unclear whether the burglaries are related.

HSY has been on high alert since spring 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. The background is the fear that Russia would target the operators of the critical infrastructure with hybrid influence.

This spring, among other things Over reports that Russia has carried out cyberattacks on the systems of water utilities in the United States, France and Poland.

Due to the prevailing world situation, burglaries do not surprise HSY’s Vuorilehto. However, according to him, motives can only be guessed at this stage.

“When assessing risks, it’s worth taking all options into account. In this world situation, the possibility of intelligence cannot be ruled out.”

Vuorilehto considers the burglaries in Tampere to be exceptional, because it is known that nothing was taken or vandalism committed in connection with them.

“We have not encountered anything like this so far.”

Mountain grove says that water purification plants in the capital region are heavily guarded, because here the risk of vandalism and other inappropriate activities has always been quite high. Supervision includes technical supervision and crime reporting systems.

“They were acquired at the right time because they have a preventive effect, and if something has happened there, we will be able to find out the course of events.”

According to Vuorilehto, the news about burglaries does not cause major measures at HSY, but the staff is reminded of the instructions.

“We remind you that instructions have been drawn up for burglaries, which must be followed. We are ready to react.”

At worst, burglaries can cause disruptions to the water supply. However, this has not yet happened in the HSY region.