Authorities have stepped up security measures in the Belgian capital following an armed attack on football fans that left at least two people dead. The TV channel reported this on October 16 LN24.

According to the Belgian Crisis Center, the terrorist threat level has been raised to maximum.

According to information The Mirror, The football match between Belgium and Sweden in Brussels was stopped.

“It is alleged that the Swedish players did not want to continue playing after the attack, and Belgium supported this decision,” the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, as well as the ministers of the interior and justice, are now at the Crisis Center. Here, the country’s top officials will hold a meeting and continue to actively monitor the situation, de Croo said on the social network X.

Two people wearing Swedish national team jerseys died on the evening of October 16 in the center of Brussels as a result of gunfire opened by an unknown man. The police cordoned off the area. They are trying to detain the shooter. Football fans of the Swedish national team came to the game with the Belgians in the Euro 2024 qualifying round (Group F), which is scheduled to take place on Monday evening.

The newspaper, with reference to the Sudinfo news service, writes that the shooter allegedly distributed a video message on Facebook (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation), in which he declared that he was a member of the Islamic State (Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) and boasted , that he killed non-believers to “avenge Muslims and religion.”

The attacker has not yet been detained.