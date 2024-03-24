Security measures have been strengthened near the Basmanny Court in central Moscow

According to the agency, there are metal barriers around the building and police officers are on duty. It is clarified that the barriers began to be installed the day before.

Earlier it became known that four suspects in the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk were being interrogated by the Investigative Committee of Russia. The men were brought in two paddy wagons. It is expected that the investigation should file a petition to select a preventive measure in the form of detention. All four face life imprisonment.