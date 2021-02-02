Security measures have been stepped up in Moscow after a call for an uncoordinated action appeared on social media. RIA News…

At the request of the security forces in the city center, several metro stations, such as Teatralnaya, Okhotny Ryad, Ploshchad Revolyutsii and Aleksandrovsky Sad, do not work at the entrance and exit.

According to the agency, in the area of ​​Lubyanskaya Square there are a large number of police buses, buses with riot police and transport vehicles. Police officers patrol the surrounding streets.

The agency’s correspondent reported on the arrest of at least three people at Manezhnaya Square.

According to RIA Novosti, the arrests also began in St. Petersburg. Several people were detained at the Gostiny Dvor metro station. Police officers warn passers-by through loudspeakers about the prohibition of uncoordinated actions.

Earlier it was reported in the Russian capital closed access to Red Square.