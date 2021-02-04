An audit of the Marseille video surveillance network, which has some 1,500 cameras, was launched by the left-wing municipality and is due to issue its conclusions in June. “We want to balance the cost-benefit of video protection in which 29 million euros have been invested for six years and which costs 7 million euros per year to the municipality”, explains to AFP Yannick Ohanessian, the deputy in charge of security. A contract concluded in 2018 by the former LR majority with the company Snef for the acquisition of an “intelligent” system for managing the device is also suspended. If Yannick Ohanessian rejects its use for “Direct management of public space”, he estimates that “Its use a posteriori for viewing rushes for surveys can be useful”. Not enough to completely lift the criticisms of the Quadrature du Net, which sees it as a foreshadowing of facial recognition. J. H.