From: Nina Dressler

Coldplay begins their performance in Düsseldorf in heavy rain. © Henning Kaiser/dpa

There was a spectacular surprise at the Coldplay concert in Düsseldorf. TikTok users are puzzling over the unexpected star.

Düsseldorf– For more than two years, Coldplay has been touring the globe with “Music Of The Spheres”. Concert in Düsseldorf marks the highlight of their visit to Germany this year. A scene from the second Coldplay concert in Düsseldorf is currently going viral on TikTok.

Security becomes a star

What happened? Something incredible happened at the Coldplay concert in Düsseldorf: Coldplay singer Chris Martin took a security guard on stage with him. Martin, wearing a blue T-shirt, quickly put an alien mask on the security guard. While the song “Something Just Like This” by Coldplay and The Chainsmokers was playing, Martin asked the security guard to dance. The security guard’s reaction: He danced hip hop with full energy and thrilled the entire crowd. Fans were thrilled by this unexpected show. You can watch the whole spectacular scene on TikTok.

Who is the dancer from the Coldplay concert?

In the comments section, fans are discussing whether the scene was staged and whether it was actually a dancer. Some TikTok users claim to have recognized the security man from the video. They suspect that it could be Chris Fandrey.

Who is Chris Fandrey? Chris Fandrey is a dancer and choreographer from Düsseldorf and founder of the Chris Fandrey Dance & Performance Company. He ran the Chris Fandrey Dance Studio in Düsseldorf and is a trained dance teacher. His career has taken him to dance studios in Los Angeles and New York. Fandrey became world champion in solo video clip dancing in 2018. Video clip dancing involves teaching choreographies by current stars, basically what can be seen in the music videos. Chris Fandrey is known for his TV appearances and as a plus-size model. For example, he was a finalist in ProSieben’s “FameMaker“. He created the hashtag #dancehasnosize to break down prejudices against overweight dancers. His experience and positive attitude towards dance, regardless of body size, make him a remarkable talent and role model in the dance scene.

Coldplay had already brought security guards onto the stage at other concerts – including at the Glastonbury Festival (via: tiktok.comJust like on their current tour, the band wants to reduce climate-damaging emissions when selling records: Coldplay: record made from plastic bottles.