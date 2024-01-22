Security | Malmi's pedestrian tunnel froze into a dangerous “skating rink” – This is how the city explains

The walking pipes freeze because they are washed with water and the space is not heated. It is an annual problem.

Ore the safety of train station walkways has been talked about on social media. They have been so slippery that they have been called skating rinks on Facebook.

“And nothing can be done about it until someone throws in the towel, if even then,” one commented on the matter in Malmi's Facebook group.

“On those days, when there was enough time, I have gone outside because of the fear of slipping,” commented another.

The maintenance of walking pipes belongs to the city of Helsinki. The project manager Ari-Pekka Muilun slippage is a problem every winter. The pipes are not heated, and when machine washed with water, they freeze. Despite the fact that anti-freeze is used and washing is done with as little water as possible.

According to Muilu, the problem is worse this winter because there have been severe frosts. At the beginning of this week another problem comes up. During sheltered weather, slush moves into the tunnel and melts there.

Slippage is accentuated in the pipe on the side of Ala-Malmi market shopping center, because it is steeper.

According to Muilu, the problem is difficult to solve. According to him, wreath or salting are not the right options. For example, salt would travel with pedestrians into the shopping center and cause problems.

“The only safe option would be for it to be a warm space. Everything would melt there and the humidity would be removed through ventilation.”

Changing the space to a heated one would require a major renovation, however, because there is no thermal insulation in the walls, ceiling or floor of the tunnel.

Although the conditions have been worse this winter than in previous years, according to Muilu, there has been the same amount of feedback. He is not aware of anyone being injured in the tunnels.

The tunnels have a walkway on one side almost the entire way. Muilu hopes that it will help people stay upright if there is slippage.

When the tunnel is at its most slippery, warning signs are placed there.