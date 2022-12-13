Danilo Caffaro said that the financial system has to constantly adapt to fraud

Danilo CaffaroVice President of Financial Services for Individuals at PicPay, said on Tuesday (Dec.13, 2022) that security is vital to ensure reliability in the financial system. According to him, the company more than doubled investments to prevent fraud.

One of the concerns is the account opening process. As it is digital, PicPay needs to confirm the identity of the customer who wants to open an account. 🇧🇷We have been investing in a series of technologies to ensure that the person opening the account is himself”, he declared.

Regarding suspicious financial transactions, with high values, the executive stated that there is an additional check and facial biometrics to confirm the identity of the person carrying out the operation.

According to Caffaro, PicPay’s investments in cybersecurity and data protection tripled. The goal is to prevent account hacking and data leakage. 🇧🇷We believe that this, along with increasingly seeking cooperation in the market, with other players, so that we can actually take joint action and mitigate all these problems”, he declared.

Caffaro exemplified that the facial recognition process evolved from the moment that practices to defraud accounts were perfected. O deep fakefor example, the technique of using images of other people in artificial intelligence, made recognition in biometrics evolve.

Before, a photo was enough. Today, PicPay asks the person to make another move to guarantee their identity. Caffaro declared that, despite this, it is always important to maintain investments to stay ahead of the coup plotters. The executive said that security is not only about protecting data or financial information, but also about the reliability of the financial system.

🇧🇷From a certain point onwards, when customers stop trusting the financial system, because they no longer feel secure in keeping their money in a certain institution, because it could be the target of fraud, you are taking away the foundation of the financial system, which is trust ”said.

PicPay has almost tripled investments in the last year to ensure cyber security. There are more than 20 million users with BRL 10 billion in account balance.

For Caffaro, more and more technologies are emerging for good and for bad, and there is always a need to readapt security measures to guarantee the reliability of systems. He said there is attention to account openings.

There is a possibility of ideological falsehood and it is necessary to mitigate scammers who impersonate someone else, such as using facial biometrics technologies, proof of life, documents, device information and others.

