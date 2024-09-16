Former President Donald Trump’s security is “limited” because he is no longer in charge of the White House, the explanation was given by Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw at a press conference with the FBI and Secret Service on Sunday (15), after an alleged second assassination attempt on the Republican candidate, who is running again for President of the United States.

According to the sheriff, Trump’s security was restricted to the club and not the public area around the property because the businessman was not the sitting president. “If he were [presidente]we would have this entire golf area covered [incluindo a parte externa]. But since he is not, security is limited to the Secret Service. Next time, there will probably be more people around the property,” he said. But Bradshaw stressed that the Secret Service did an excellent job, “exactly what they had to do.”

If it is confirmed that this is an attempt to kill Trump, this will be the second time that the Republican has suffered an attack on his life during the election campaign. The FBI considers that the case “appears to be an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump”. The Republican candidate, in turn, wrote: “Nothing will stop me. I will never give up”, in a message to supporters.

Secret Service agents shot the suspect, who was carrying a Kalashnikov assault rifle with a precision scope, on a golf course 370 meters from where the former president was playing. He fled in an SUV and was later stopped on a highway heading toward Martin County, where the local sheriff arrested the man. According to police, he did not resist or show any reaction or surprise.

A witness stated that he saw a suspicious man coming out of the woods and getting into a black car. According to the agents, the witness took a photo of the vehicle and the image was used to locate the suspect.

Trump security breach results in Secret Service director’s resignation

In July, Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service’s internal affairs division is still investigating how security left a nearby rooftop uncovered and a 20-year-old man was able to fire eight shots from there.

On Friday, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut), a member of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said Americans will be “shocked” and “horrified” by the release of the interim report into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Fox Newsthe congressman said that the bipartisan document, which should be made public next week, will reveal security failures by those involved in protecting the Republican candidate.

Ten days after the Pennsylvania attack, then-director of the US Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle resigned over security failures at this rally and after saying the assassination attempt was the agency’s “biggest operational failure” “in decades.”

A Washington Post report last week, which interviewed two senior administration officials on condition of anonymity, said that domestic and local Secret Service agents “had an alarmingly sloppy strategy to prevent a potential shooter from getting a clear view of the Republican presidential candidate at the July 13 rally in Butler.” [na Pensilvânia]”.