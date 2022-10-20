The handling of the political class with the public security of the country, oscillates between irresponsibility and negligence. It seems that it is not assumed that there are more than 80 murdered every day, that there are territories where the State does not have control, that in this six-year term there are already 30,000 disappeared, that extortion, collection of flats, assaults on businesses and trailers damage society and businesses on a daily basis, it seems to matter little that 64 percent of people feel insecure and that this percentage increases to 70.5 percent in women. That there are cities like Fresnillo, Irapuato, Zacatecas or Naucalpan, where insecurity perception rates exceed 90 percent.

Except for some voices, increasingly isolated, in the political class they are playing electorally with security and it seems that none of the actors, as has happened in past six-year terms, wants to find a strategic solution to the issue, despite the growing criminal empowerment.

The debate that has taken place between opposition governors and the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, is one of the many nonsense that we live in this area. Discussing insecurity rates without more, without even taking into account the percentages of the population, is useless. That the Secretary of the Interior, instead of seeking to coordinate security efforts, is using it for his pre-campaign is irresponsible. No governor, on the other hand, whether from the PRI, PAN or MC, has rejected the presence of the military in their entities. But it is of little civil value that they simply remain silent and do not contribute to the real debate by explaining why they need and want the military to remain in their entities: they know that without them no state could withstand the onslaught of criminality.

The question is how many states also have efficient police forces or how successful security policies can be established with institutional collaboration, the presence and control of civil society, especially businessmen willing to support these efforts socially and even financially, and what policies have well-defined can be implemented.

Following this scheme of cooperation and institutional collaboration, social and business presence and clear objectives there have been success stories that now it seems that nobody remembers. Cases like Ciudad Juárez and Tijuana years ago, two cities that later fell back into the hands of organized crime, were successful; Nuevo León, since the creation of the Civil Force, has one of the best police forces in the country created based on the model of the Federal Police, but with enormous social and business participation behind it; what we are seeing in Mexico City, since Omar García Harfuch took over as secretary of security, with a drop in all crime rates marks a path; Coahuila, Yucatán, even Tamaulipas, despite the confrontation between the federation and former Governor Cabeza de Vaca, are states that have made significant progress in this area, regardless of the party that governs them. The very success in the drop in the number of kidnappings at the national level is entangled in it. Instead of deepening the ruptures, it would be necessary to delve into the success stories. Nobody seems to remember them.

The way in which the debate on the participation of the armed forces in security is being carried out, from the ruling party and from the opposition, is disastrous for the military authorities themselves. Some make them appear as subordinate and militant instances, others as a monster that wants to take over the State. The marches and counter-marches with an issue that would be easy to solve, such as the dialogue between military authorities and legislators, have become a web of grievances from which it will be very difficult to extricate ourselves. And in the end it seems that what least exists is the will to unblock the conflict. It is already an electoral issue and since the succession is already open, many have chosen security as the issue of confrontation. But not for an overcoming debate, which is urgent, but to turn it into a disqualification game in which there will undoubtedly be a winner, the criminal groups.

Ukraine and Mexico

Another incomprehensible and disconcerting issue: Morena’s refusal in the Chamber of Deputies to allow a remote intervention by President Volodimir Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, in that legislative chamber. The way in which the federal government is treating the Russian invasion of Ukraine is regrettable, insisting that what exists is an internal conflict and not, as it is, an invasion of a more powerful country against a neighbor.

All this is more contradictory because last week Mexico, despite flirting with Russia, voted at the UN in favor of condemning Vladimir Putin’s regime for its attempts to annex the eastern provinces of Ukraine. In total 146 countries voted against the Russian regime. Consistent with this, it would be necessary to allow the intervention of the Ukrainian president, who is obviously the party attacked in this conflict. But in Morena, many still view Putin with sympathy, and even work for him and his media. Even if Putin, as happened with the aerospace agreement, just use them.