Security | Interior Minister Rantanen on Hungary’s fast lane for the Russians: A quick assessment from the commission is necessary

Safety|According to the Minister of the Interior, the security gaps in the Schengen area must be patched.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) says that it is good that the EU Commission investigates the “fast lane” opened by Hungary for Russians, i.e. the visa practice without a security clearance.

According to Rantanen, the hopes are for a quick assessment of the matter.

“What is clear is that the security gaps in the Schengen area should be patched, not opened,” Rantanen wrote on Thursday in the message service X.

Sdp’s chairman of the parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen demanded on Wednesday that Hungary must be excluded from Schengen free movement and that border control be introduced at the Hungarian border.

“Hungary should not be pushed out of the EU, but we have to protect ourselves,” Tuppurainen commented on the messaging service X.

It is feared that the entry route opened by Hungary for foreign workers will make it easier for Russian spies to enter the EU.

Chairman of the largest group in the European Parliament, the center-right EPP Manfred Weber raised the concerns at the beginning of the week to the President of the European Council To Charles Michel in the letter he sent. According to Weber, Hungary’s arrangement creates a loophole for Russian spies and is a “serious risk to national security.”