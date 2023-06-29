Security | Interior Minister Rantanen: Foreign fighters who fought on Russia’s side should be closely monitored

HS published a report on Tuesday, according to which Finns have been in eastern Ukraine fighting on the side of Russia.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) considers Finnish foreign fighters who fought on the Russian side in eastern Ukraine to be a phenomenon that should be monitored closely.

“This is a phenomenon that should be kept an eye on,” Rantanen assesses.

According to him, so far the scale of the phenomenon has not been such that there should be concern from the point of view of internal security.

“However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t prepare for it.”

HS published by report on Tuesday About the network of foreign fighters in eastern Ukraine, which was interviewed in connection with the investigation by a person familiar with foreign fighters in Ukraine Kacper Rekawek considered “agents of Russia” in Europe.

In a joint investigation with Germany’s RTL channel, Sweden’s TV4’s Kalla fakta program, and the Russian exile Meduza, 51 European foreign fighters who have worked or are still working in the war on the Russian side were identified by name.

HS found out the identities of six Finns who worked on the Russian side in Eastern Ukraine, some of whom have continued to spread Russian propaganda after returning to Finland.

It is possible that there have been more Finns, but even six people is a significant number compared to the population. Eight fighters from Germany, with a population of around 83 million, were revealed in the survey.

Fresh there is an entry in the government program, according to which it is planned to make it punishable during the government’s term, for example, the systematic dissemination of unfounded information about social conditions in Finland on behalf of a foreign state with the intention of causing harm.

According to Rantanen, this is one of the ways in which the activities of returned foreign fighters could be intervened in Finland if necessary.

For example, a professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki Kimmo Nuotio has considered a dangerthat such a “Bäckman clause” would make it possible to intervene in situations where someone would criticize Finland in the world or bring up embarrassing grievances.

However, according to Nuoto, such legislation could be justified due to Russia’s influence on information.

Minister of the Interior Rantanen admits that formulating the goal into legislation will be a difficult task.

“However, this is not intended to restrict freedom of speech,” Rantanen states.

“Freedom of speech is a value that should not be violated and in my view this is a record that does not.”