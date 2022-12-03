Security | Interior Minister Krista Mikkonen Above: Police reserves to help the current police

The Ministry of the Interior is investigating the possibility of police reserve forces. A similar type of presentation collapsed due to constitutional problems during the last government term.

In the Ministry of the Interior a preliminary survey of the police reserve forces is underway. The preliminary investigation concerns, for example, the amount of the police reserve, powers and responsibilities.

Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green) said on Saturday In an interview with Ylethat the police reserve forces could, if necessary, help the police in emergency situations.

According to the Ministry of the Interior the police reserve would consist of volunteers who would assist the police in carrying out tasks assigned to it, for example in “surprising crises threatening society” when the police’s own resources are insufficient.

In the interview, Mikkonen referred to, for example, exceptional measures taken in 2020 as a result of the corona pandemic. Government decided to isolate Uusimaa from the rest of Finland for three weeks.

At that time, the police’s resources were not enough to control the borders of Uusimaa, which is why the police received official help from the defense forces. According to Mikkonen, the police reserve forces could therefore offer support to the police in similar situations.

According to Mikkonen, the police reserve could also help the police in the monitoring of objects critical to the functioning of society, if the situation required it.

Reserve police establishment was already clarified in the last government term. The show crashed in the constitutional committee. The committee found it problematic, among other things, to extend official powers to non-authorities.

According to Mikkonen, the issue of establishing a police reserve will be left to the next government.

Correction December 3, 2022 at 12:33: The article and its title previously referred to reserve police. At the moment, however, the Ministry of the Interior is investigating the establishment of police reserve forces and not reserve police.