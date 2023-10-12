Security in Milan, Sala argues with the journalist from Fuori dal Coro

“I only want to talk about serious things, if you want to provoke… but study a little”: a Beppe Sala particularly impatiently he dismissed the journalist from Outside the Choir Eugenia Fiore who tried to interview him about security in Milan and the appointment of Gabrielli as ad hoc delegate. Images aired on Wednesday 11 October and which are circulating widely on social media at the moment.

The first to comment was the Mediaset talk host himself Mario Giordano who upon returning to the studio attacked the Milanese mayor: “Mayor Sala, instead of being rude as he did with our correspondent, should learn to respond. Sala has to respond to Maria and has all the people like her who end up attacked and in the meantime, they see Mayor Sala busy dealing with intricate cycle paths. Dear Mayor, admit your mistake and try to answer the questions with humility.” Giordano’s reference is to the case of the 21-year-old student attacked outside her home in Bovisa. One of the many episodes that the news has covered in recent days. And which the Mediaset broadcast associates in particular with the presence of migrants.

Security in Milan, the delegation entrusted to Gabrielli

The administration itself has also noticed that safety in the city has once again become an issue. In fact, at the beginning of October it was entrusted to the former police chief Franco Gabrielli a delegation for urban security and social cohesion. Denying that it was a case of commissioner Granelli, Sala explained: “This is something that does not correspond to a negative opinion. We did what we could do, but now the situation is more difficult.” And in any case “operationally nothing changes” for the councilor. This is an experiment which for Sala “can be a good laboratory politically”, with Milan showing the way to the centre-left: “The left must be able to give answers to the request for security that comes from ordinary people but if you are from the centre-left you cannot respond only with repression.”

Gabrielli: “Security, Milan is not Gotham city”

At his debut, Gabrielli explained: “This city is not experiencing an emergency condition and is not Gotham city, but it is a large, complex city, which increasingly wants to have safety standards that meet the needs of its citizens. The mayor thought of involving me, and I thank him for this, in a sort of team work that will have its synthesis in this committee”, he added “We must pay particular attention to the issues of perception, not consider it as something that depends on the moods, because if a citizen experiences a condition of perception of security that is not adequate to his expectations it is a problem”. For Gabrielli, Sala goes in the direction of “a security that cannot be separated from effective cohesion between people who live in this city, which is extraordinary” and “which the country, moreover, looks up to”. “As far as I’m concerned – he concluded – it is also the reason why I accepted this challenge”.

Milan: 520 new local police officers by 2025

And again at the beginning of October, Mayor Sala announced a substantial increase in the number of local police officers: 520 more new agents by 2025 to bring the workforce to 3,350 officers on duty. “We are working to make the body more numerous – his words -, the hiring of new agents is progressing and by 2025 we will have 3,350 agents in service, i.e. 520 more than at the end of 2021. Today 179 agents are taking the oath”. According to the mayor, the objective “is only one, that is, to make Milan an increasingly safe city from all points of view. Our task is to ensure that the city grows, expands, opens up to the world, while remaining a safe city, tolerant, honest that we know”.

