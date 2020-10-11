Security In Finland, the telecommunications industry has avoided Huawei’s boycott – “We are so pragmatic”, explains Ficom’s CEO

Finland is in the process of getting a new electronic communications law towards the end of the year. A clause is currently being honed, the core question of which is whether trade policy can be taken as one of the grounds for national security.

Nokia received an order for 5g software last week from Spanish operator Telefónica in the UK. Nokia also said it received order from the French Orange that it is developing networks in Belgium to the 5g level.

There has been political pressure in these countries to replace the networks provided by Chinese Huawei with competitors’ products due to security allegations made by the United States.

Huawei has allegedly installed so-called backdoors on its telecommunications networks through which the Chinese could spy on telecommunications data.

However, no evidence of such actions has been provided.

In Finland the telecom industry has avoided a debate on whether Huawei’s 5g telecoms networks should be boycotted.

“We are so pragmatic,” CEO of Ficom, the Finnish Federation of Telecommunications and Information Technology Elina Ussa explain.

Finland also has a long tradition of respecting the rule of law that doubts are not enough to justify restrictive measures.

In Parliament The Electronic Communications Services Act is currently being drafted with a view to enacting it by the end of the year. The government submitted it to Parliament in June.

Its work has begun in the Committee on Transport and Communications and the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. The Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Education have also commented on this.

Perhaps the most important point in a comprehensive package of laws that has been prepared for years is the article on safeguarding national security.

Definition work to identify and justify critical parts of the networks is being done in a working group led by Traficom, which includes operators, equipment manufacturers and also Ficom, Ussa says.

Working group the work, which began a few weeks ago, is due to be completed in December.

“The preparation does not take a stand on individual countries or manufacturers,” Ussa says. “A lot of expertise from operators and network manufacturers is needed, not quite an easy tick.”

The task of the working group is, for example, to propose possible removal obligations for critical parts of the networks.

According to CEO Ussa, the security of telecommunications networks in Finland has long been well taken care of.

For example, the obligation to remove interference equipment is enshrined in law, and the relationship between Traficom, the Cyber ​​Security Center and the operators is exceptionally close and confidential, Ussa estimates.

“There is no such thing in Sweden, for example.”

According to Ussa, various other countries have been prepared for various threats more carefully than many other European countries due to Finland’s geopolitical position.

In many Legislative projects are currently under way in the European country to redefine the relationship between national security and the security of telecommunications networks.

Whereas in the past cybersecurity has been treated largely as a technical issue, trade policy has now been included as one of the determinants of national security in the reform of many countries’ legislation, ie with whom to trade.

“It brings with it political risk in building networks,” Ussa says.

The change is large in legal terms and reduces the predictability and clarity of the legislation.

In Finland telecom operators have traditionally assumed that the networks of all equipment manufacturers are used.

“One of the strengths seen here is that the systems are decentralized,” Ussa says.

“Yes, the political situation in the world has entered the field of operations in an unprecedented way, DNA’s technical director Tommy Olenius commented on the actions taken against Huawei.

According to Olenius, the industry has a fairly similar view that no concrete evidence has been provided for the Huawei allegations made.

“And we haven’t said that either.”

According to Olenius, it is very important for operators that the field of equipment suppliers is very wide. It increases security in decentralization and improves competition.

Olenius According to Finland, Finnish operators will have to take into account in their future plans the changes that are now taking place in world politics, the EU and Finland.

“The means of pressure that are now being seen and to which some countries have bowed will certainly affect everything,” Olenius estimates.

Director-General of the Ministry of Transport and Communications Laura Vilkkonen says that changes to the Electronic Communications Services Act have been triggered by the fact that a risk assessment of the cyber security of 5g networks has been carried out in the EU, first by Member State and then jointly.

The starting point was that 5g networks form the basis and digital backbone of all society’s basic activities.

“The threats were the same as on 4g networks, except that they go so deep into future services.”

Vilkkonen emphasizes that trade policy is not included in the Finnish interpretation of national security, although in some countries the term national security may also cover that interpretation.

“The content of the term lives in society and history, but in Finland it is interpreted in accordance with Finnish values ​​and the legal system,” says Vilkkonen.