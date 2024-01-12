– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the chaos in Ecuador's security and the plans to combat the problem.

*) The world is following the crisis in Ecuador with fear. The country, which was seen until recently as a kind of island of peace in South America, is plunged into unprecedented chaos in the area of ​​public security.

The origin of the problem lies in criminal factions linked to drug trafficking. There is a relationship with Mexican and even Albanian cartels.

The challenge of fighting crime is great for Daniel Noboa, the youngest president in the country's history. Newly sworn in, Noboa is carrying out a plan to try to win this real internal war that is ongoing in the country's main cities.

The current president came to the government of Ecuador with the promise of adopting tougher measures to combat violence and organized crime.

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast talks about the security chaos in Ecuador and plans to combat the problem. The guest is the editor of Mundo da Gazeta do Povo, Jones Rossi.

