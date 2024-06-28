Security | Huoltomuususkeskus on water plant burglaries: Russia cannot be ruled out

Safety|Several water plants have been broken into or attempted to be broken into in May–June.

Recent ones water plant burglaries and their attempts can indicate an increase in attempts to influence, says a preparedness expert from the National Security Agency Ossi Heino.

According to Heino, it cannot be ruled out that Russia was behind the series of burglaries.

For the renovation site of the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY) water supply located in Vantaa was broken into last week. Another attempt was made to break into the water tower in Sipoo on two consecutive nights in June, he says Evening News.

Turku Sanomat said on Thursday that according to a press release obtained by the newspaper, two water treatment plants located in the area of ​​the South Finland emergency center were broken into last week.

There was a break-in in Tampere at the turn of May–June to the water tower and in mid-June to the pressure booster.

“Interest in critical infrastructure sites has grown across the board. These are the kind of targets that even Russia can perceive as ones through which a different kind of influence can be implemented,” says Heino.

However, it is not certain whether the burglaries are related.

From the protection police HS is told that Supo is aware of the recent break-ins at water utilities and is working to protect critical infrastructure.

However, Supo does not comment on individual criminal cases.

Crime Commissioner of the Internal Finland Police Arto Partanen told HS on Fridaythat the cases in Tampere are currently being investigated as attempted thefts.

Heinon however, breaking into water supply facilities is not always a particularly serious activity.

Although, for example, water towers are not interesting to burglars, they might attract people to try entering due to their appearance, explains Heino.

“However, we have to recognize and acknowledge the realities of the moment. It also includes maintaining the option that abnormal incidents are not necessarily only caused by half-harmless people,” says Heino.

Waterworks burglaries the series became public when Varsinais-Suomen’s welfare area (Varha) sent its staff a warning message about the national security situation, which was leaked to Turku Sanom.

The bulletin was processed according to TS water plant burglars and a person posing as a doctorwho sought to connect his computer to the health center’s fixed network.

Varha prepared a press release based on the information he received from other authorities, Varha’s hospital services results area manager Mikko Pietilä tells HS.

According to Pietilä, the warning message was distributed to the supervisors of the welfare area.

“[Yksiköissä] what the announcement was intended to convey has been interpreted in different ways. At this point, maybe the fly turned into a bull.”

A good consequence of the warning message spreading to the public is that the citizens of Tava also know how to keep their eyes open better with the incident, says Pietilä.

According to Heino of the Supply Assurance Center, there are currently no indications that the water supply or its service capability cannot be trusted.

“The water supply facilities, the authorities and we will do everything we can to ensure that everyday life runs smoothly in the future,” says Heino.