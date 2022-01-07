Workers from North Korea who came to the construction site of the Salaryevo Park residential complex in New Moscow had a fight with the guards, writes Telegram-channel “Caution, news”.

Five Koreans went out to work at night, as they were given a large plan of work that needed to be completed as soon as possible. However, in this they were prevented by the guards who are responsible for allowing the employees to enter the facility. They greeted North Korean citizens at the gates, demanding an agreement with the developer. Due to the fact that the workers could not show the papers, a conflict arose between people, which soon escalated into a mass brawl. As a result of the incident, five Koreans were taken to the hospital, and the employees of the private security company were sent to the police station to find out the circumstances.

