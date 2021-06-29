We’ve given this advice before, but it’s literally vital to bring it up again: don’t steal cars in South Africa. There they simply send a security company to you, and they have slightly more resources than ‘the right attitude’ and a ‘sweet word’. Here you see how a motorcyclist from a security company pulls out his pistol and shoots the suspect while riding. We’re not entirely sure, but it sounds like someone is firing from the assisting helicopter as well.

The crook drives a Nissan 1400 Bakkie, which in South Africa is also called the ‘cannied death’. Think of it a bit like the Toyota Hilux from that region. There is probably a hard worker who misses his car a lot, but to give chase with a helicopter, two cars and a trigger-happy motorcyclist, seems a bit excessive. At least someone gets their Nissan back with extra air holes and a dent in the door – nice then.

From the sidelines, we don’t understand why the Ford Focus ST doesn’t just give the Nissan a push – those company cars aren’t that stable on the road. In addition, there is quite a chance that the motorcycle rider’s bullets will hit bystanders. Check out the video of the stolen car in South Africa below.

Security guards recover stolen car in South Africa