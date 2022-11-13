They said that use would be vetoed, but JK Iguatemi, in São Paulo, informed that the demonstration does not violate his code of conduct.

Security of the JK Iguatemi Mall, in the south of São Paulo, approached a woman on Saturday (12.Nov.2022) because she was using the Brazilian flag. videos shared on social media shows her and two other people arguing with employees at the shopping center.

At the beginning of the video, the 2nd woman, who is wearing white, shows a shirt from the Brazilian soccer team that appears to have been purchased on the day. She asks security if she can’t wear the shirt. “Make yourself comfortable”replies the JK Iguatemi employee.

Then, she points to the woman with the flag and asks what would be the difference between the shirt of the Brazilian team and clothes questioned by the security guards. The answer: “The flag, madam”🇧🇷

From this moment, a man joins the discussion. He states that the flag is from Brazil: “If I want to go out naked with the Brazilian flag, I will”. The security responds: “You can go outside, here in the enterprise. [shopping] you cannot”.

Watch (1min41s):

The two women say the situation is the fault of the “Minister of the Supreme Court”🇧🇷 In the 4 videos that are being shared on the networks it is not possible to hear any names. “You are returning to the political side, we are talking about the enterprise policy”says the security guard.

There is no ending to the episode in the videos.

WHAT SHOPPING JK IGUATEMI SAYS

Shopping JK Iguatemi released a statement this Sunday (13.Nov.2022). Said that “there was no disrespectful or discriminatory treatment” in the approach of the security guards, but that the fact that someone wears the Brazilian flag “does not constitute a manifestation contrary to the enterprise’s code of conduct”that is, it suggests that the team was wrong to say that the woman could not walk around the mall in the way she was dressed.

At the code of conduct of Shopping JK Iguatemi, there is a determination that prohibits the entry or circulation of “Flags unfurled of associations of any nature”🇧🇷 O Power 360 sought out the shopping center to ask if this means that the Brazilian flag is released and if a customer who enters with the flag of a political party or football club will be barred. There was no response as of the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.