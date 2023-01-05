This is the first femicide in Italy in 2023: the victims are 23-year-old Giulia Donato and her partner Andrea, 32

Another feminicide suicide that shocks the country. The fact dates back to yesterday, Wednesday 4 January, when the Genoa Police officers found the lifeless bodies of two young people in an apartment in the Pontedecimo district. Andrea Incorvaia, a 32-year-old security guard, first shot his partner, Giulia Donato aged 23, and then allegedly took his own life with the same gun, a lawfully owned weapon.

Credit: GENOA TODAY

The scourge of femicides in Italy does not seem to subside. The year just ended, the 2022, concluded with a shocking figure regarding the women who have lost their lives in this way. Indeed they would be 120. The latest in chronological order on December 24th.

This year, unfortunately, does not seem to have started in a better way. Yesterday afternoon, in fact, the news of yet another femicide came from Genoa.

The victims are Giulia Donato, a 23-year-old girl, and her partner Andrea Incorvaiawho was 32 years old and who was one by trade security guard.

It was there who realized that something was wrong sister of the 32-year-old. The night before she hadn’t been able to get in touch with her brother and yesterday afternoon she decided to go and check in person at the house of Giulia, her sister-in-law.

Upon entering the apartment, located in the Pontedecimo district, the woman found herself in front of a chilling scene. Both the brother’s and sister-in-law’s bodies were on the ground in a pool of blood.

Police officers immediately arrived on the spot to carry out all the reliefs of the case. An autopsy will now be ordered, but it is already clear that both are dead for gunshot wounds.

The words of Giulia Donato’s friends

The man allegedly first shot the woman with his service pistol regularly heldand then allegedly took his own life with the same weapon.

The two were been engaged for about a yearbut due to his jealousy, lately they had become the protagonists of even quite heated quarrels.

Also very significant testimonials from friends of Julia. These said that since she had started with him, she had distanced herself from everything and everyone.