Tunisian Interior Ministry rules out terrorism; Preliminary investigations indicate that the attacker was a high school teacher

A Tunisian policeman was stabbed and killed inside the Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia this Monday (June 19, 2023). The perpetrator of the crime has been arrested and is under investigation. The incident’s relationship to terrorism was ruled out.

“The Brazilian government deeply regrets the death today, June 19, of a Tunisian police officer who worked in security at the Brazilian Embassy in Tunis, as a result of a knife attack by a person outside the Embassy who is being held and under investigation”said the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in note published in this 2nd.

The Brazilian government said it is in contact with the Tunisian authorities to clarify the circumstances of the incident and that reinforcement has been provided for security at the site and employees. “By repudiating the attack, the Brazilian government conveys its heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and friends”he said.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry has ruled out terrorism. In a note, he stated that the author of the crime was arrested after being “shot and wounded in the leg”. He was taken to the hospital pending further information on the case.

In second announcementthe Tunisian ministry stated that preliminary investigations “led to the fact that the aggressor is a high school teacher who suffers from psychological disorders, according to the testimony of one of his relatives”.

“All officials and leaders of the Ministry of the Interior offer their deepest condolences to the family of the martyr of duty”concluded the note.