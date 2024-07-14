Emergencies Ministry: One person injured in fire in Krasnodar region

In the Ministry of Emergency Situations reportedthat one person was injured during a forest fire near Novorossiysk; he refused hospitalization.

As specified RIA News According to a law enforcement source, a security guard at the Golubaya Volna recreation center in Krasnodar Krai suffered burns to both forearms. The fire destroyed six buildings at the recreation center.

Rescuers, firefighters, Cossacks, volunteers – more than 250 people in total – are involved in extinguishing the fire. 76 units of equipment are involved, and aviation is being used. Helicopters have already dropped 75 tons of water.

A powerful forest fire broke out between Anapa and Abrau-Dyurso in the Krasnodar region; the fire spread to the territory of the Anapa Utrish Nature Reserve.

Hundreds of people, including children, have already been evacuated from the recreation centers.

The Novorossiysk authorities asked for help from volunteers in extinguishing a fire in the Abrau-Dyurso area.