Security | Germany accepting the sale of the factory to the Chinese against the advice of the security service

The continuous sale of critical infrastructure to the Chinese arouses criticism in Germany, which is just beginning to break away from its dependence on Russia.

Germany’s the government intends to approve the sale of a German chip factory to the Chinese, against the advice of the country’s own security service, Handelsblatt newspaper said on Thursday.

It is a chip factory in Dortmund of a company called Elmos. Elmos manufactures semiconductors mainly for the automotive industry. The chip factory is being bought by a Swedish company, which is a subsidiary of the Chinese Sai Microelectronics group.

This is already the second individual China trade criticized by the German security authorities within a short period of time.

The partial sale of the Port of Hamburg to China was confirmed on Wednesday. There was disagreement in the German government about port trade, according to media reports, the chancellor Olaf Scholz has supported it.

The share of the port to be sold was eventually reduced from the planned 35 percent to less than 25 percent.

Semiconductor industry is an often cited example of German industry’s dependence on China.

The sale of critical infrastructure to the Chinese is drawing strong criticism. Germany has broken its gas dependence on Russia this year. Now the German government is preparing a new China strategy, the starting point of which is precisely to reduce the existing dependencies on China.

German Chancellor Scholz has also received criticism for his intentions to travel to China next week with a delegation of German business leaders.

