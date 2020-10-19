Sunday, October 18, Emmanuel Macron convened a defense council. Live from the Élysée Palace, Catherine Demangeat, journalist for France Télévisions, provides details: “All the ministers present consulted for 48 hours. They came with very concrete proposals“. Around Emmanuel Macron and Jean Castex, six ministers are present: Gérald Darmanin (Interior), Éric Dupond-Moretti (Justice) and Jean-Michel Blanquer (Education).”We first expect very short-term measures. Gérald Darmanin calls for the expulsion of 231 illegal aliens, registered S for radicalization. A measure that could take place in the coming hours“.

In the medium and longer term, other decisions must be taken, “to better protect teachers who face threats“, reports Catherine Demangeat. Measures on social networks will be taken to prevent Islamist propaganda.”Bruno Le Maire proposes to strengthen controls on the funding of a number of Islamist associations“, explains the journalist.

