The entries made by hand in the yellow vaccination pass, on which the EU vaccination pass is based, are easy to forge. In this way, non-vaccinated people could also obtain an EU vaccination pass. The Federal Ministry of Health admits the security gap.

D.According to a media report, the planned European Corona vaccination certificate can be forged without any problems. According to plans by the Ministry of Health, the vaccination records entered in the yellow vaccination pass should be able to be transferred to the new EU vaccination card in doctors’ practices, vaccination centers or in pharmacies, as reported by “Welt am Sonntag”. Since this proof in the yellow vaccination certificate is easy to forge, the new EU certificate based on it is also prone to fraud.

The Federal Ministry of Health admitted the security gap to the newspaper. “Particular caution is required” when checking the analog vaccination records. This also applies if “the information is transferred to a digital vaccination record,” said the ministry.

The hacker association Chaos Computer Club (CCC) sees responsibility for the open security gap at the Ministry of Health. When entering the yellow ID, there is no protection against counterfeiters, said spokesman Matthias Marx. “That could have been solved better – with hologram stickers, for example, with embossed paper, with materials that not everyone can click together on Amazon.”

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced last week that the digital vaccination certificate would be made available as quickly as possible. The Infection Protection Act should be changed accordingly, said Spahn. According to this, the digital vaccination card should be ready for use in the “second half of the second quarter”.