Security Fortum’s power plants, Finnair overflights, refugees at the border – HS lists ways Russia could respond to harsh sanctions

Russia’s potential retaliation could target Fortum’s power plants in Russia, timber exports, gas supplies, Siberian overflights, information networks or a refugee crisis at the border.

The West threatens with “unprecedented sanctions” if Russia invades Ukraine. What would Russia do then, and how would it feel in Finland?

Western countries representatives have talked in recent weeks about the “unprecedented” sanctions that await Russia if it attacks Ukraine.

The problem with sanctions, however, is that they always hurt the setter as well. Actions should be found that cause maximum harm to another but minimal harm to oneself.