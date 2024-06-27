Security | Foreign Affairs Committee: The DCA agreement can be accepted

Safety|Next, the plenary session of the parliament must approve the agreement. After that, the contract comes into force.

Parliamentary the foreign affairs committee unanimously supports the approval of the defense cooperation or DCA agreement with the United States.

The government has already partially approved the agreement. Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed the agreement in Washington in December.

Committee considers that the agreement is based on respect for Finland’s sovereignty, legislation and international legal obligations.

The obligation to respect the legislation also applies to the importation and transit of nuclear explosives, says the bulletin sent by the committee. The importation and transit of nuclear explosives is prohibited and punishable under Finnish legislation.

“According to its current policy, the United States has no plan, intention or reason to deploy nuclear weapons in new countries, and the issue of importing or transiting nuclear weapons through Finland is considered theoretical,” the release says.

According to the committee, respect for sovereignty is strengthened by the fact that the most important articles of the agreement included the obligation to hear the views of both parties and take them into account. Accordingly, the parties would consult each other at different levels, from the armed forces all the way to the top management of the state.

The contract as a result, Finland, among other things, opens 15 of its military areas to the possible use of the United States.

Facilities and areas agreed to be used by the United States include, for example, the Rovaniemi, Kuopio-Rissala, Tampere-Pirkkala and Jyväskylä-Tikkakoski air bases, the Upinniemi naval base and the garrison area in Kirkkonummi, and the Vekaranjärvi garrison area.

The facilities and areas can be used, for example, to place US defense equipment, supplies and material in Finland in advance.

The agreement also covers, for example, the access of US troops to Finnish territory and their movement in Finland.

The United States has concluded DCA agreements with numerous countries.