Around 35 Taliban militants were killed and 17 were injured in clashes with security forces in different parts of Afghanistan within the last 24 hours. Local authorities have given information about this. Citing officials, Tolo News said that many of the rebels’ belongings have also been destroyed by the security forces.According to the information, 6 militants were killed and 5 injured in Ab Bandh district of Ghazni province. In addition, at least 15 Taliban were killed in the Afghan Air Force air strike in Shar-e-Safa district of Zabul province. Also, Taliban weapons and vehicles including motorcycles were destroyed from the terrorists. Also, in northern Samangan province, at least 14 terrorists were killed by the security forces. It was told that Taliban militants attacked a police post in Dara-e-Sof district.

In retaliation, 14 terrorists were killed and 12 were injured. Tolo News quoted officials as saying that some of the commanders were among the slain militants. Officials said that the militants escaped after strict retaliation by security forces on the Taliban attack. They have suffered a lot. However, the authorities have not given any details as to whether the security forces were damaged in the attack.