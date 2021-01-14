Law enforcement officers searched the office of the Belarusian news agency BelaPAN. This was reported on January 14 by the agency’s correspondent Tatyana Bublikova in a video on her Facebook page.

“People in uniform came to us, the Investigative Committee is conducting a search,” said the journalist.

She noted that the search is being carried out within the framework of the case of the detained journalist Andrei Aleksandrov, who was previously an employee of BelaPAN.

Earlier it became known that Aleksandrov, detained by law enforcement agencies, is suspected of involvement in actions that grossly violate public order.

In turn, the official representative of the Department of the Investigative Committee for Minsk Yekaterina Garlinskaya in a conversation with TASS confirmed that the search in the office of the news agency BelaPAN is being carried out within the framework of a criminal case on mass riots in the capital of Belarus.

At the end of December, the correspondent of the Belarusian website “First Region” Sergei Gordievich was charged with insulting the president of the republic. According to the country’s legislation, public insult of the head of state is punishable by a fine, correctional labor or imprisonment for up to two years.

In total, more than 500 media workers were arrested in Belarus in 2020. As of January 14, 2021, in custody nine journalists remain…

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9, 2020. According to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenka won for the sixth time in a row. Those who disagreed with this outcome took to the streets, and citizen discontent spilled over into massive protests across the country. Promotions are still ongoing.