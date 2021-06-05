Militants of the Taliban terrorist organization banned in Russia attacked the military in the Dzhulga region in the Afghan province of Baghlan, killing eight security officials. This was announced on June 5 by the TV channel Tolo news…

The deceased are members of the security forces, including Gulbuddin, chief of police in the Julga district, and Lotful-ul-Haq, chief of police in the Burka Baghlana district. The latter arrived in the area of ​​the incident to help the security forces in the battle with the Taliban.

It is noted that security officials reported clashes between government forces and the Taliban in at least 10 provinces in the past 24 hours.

On May 10, a roadside bomb blast in the southern Afghan province of Zabul killed 16 people. On May 14, an explosion occurred in a mosque in the village of Shakar-Dara during Friday prayers. 12 Afghans were killed.

On May 8, it became known about the explosion of a car near a school for girls in the Shiite district of Kabul Dasht-e-Barchi.

Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani accused the Taliban of the attack. In response, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the movement was not involved in the incident and condemned the attack on the school. In addition, he accused Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) of organizing the explosion.