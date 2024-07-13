Four policemen were killed and at least three wounded in clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants on Saturday in the eastern Iraqi province of Diyala, police and medical sources said.

Security sources said that the clashes took place at a time when police and army forces were searching for militants hiding in agricultural areas in a town in Diyala province.

Two police colonels said clashes were ongoing, adding that militants were using sniper rifles to prevent security forces and soldiers from advancing.

At least one police officer was in critical condition among three injured, police said.

The security situation in Iraq is stable after the defeat of the terrorist organization ISIS.

The US-led coalition that helped defeat the extremist group has remained in Iraq in an advisory role. Baghdad says local security forces can handle the threat themselves.